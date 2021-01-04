Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 86% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture's total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture's official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture's official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

