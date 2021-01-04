Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEOH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

