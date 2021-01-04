Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methanex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.