Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.78).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.93. Metro AG has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a one year high of €13.50 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

