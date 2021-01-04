Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) alerts:

MTRO opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Monday. Metro Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.51. The stock has a market cap of £241.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

In related news, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.