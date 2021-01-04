Michael John Gaffney Sells 20,000 Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,761 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,320.75.

Michael John Gaffney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael John Gaffney sold 6,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$4,810.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael John Gaffney sold 500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.74. 27,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market cap of C$16.76 million and a P/E ratio of 187.50. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.