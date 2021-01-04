MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.23 million and $155.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005929 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 254.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00115973 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

