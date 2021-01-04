Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.99. 1,301,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.