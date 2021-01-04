MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.69. MicroVision shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 2,612 shares.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

