Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.31 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $422.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.50 million and the highest is $425.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $416.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 983.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

