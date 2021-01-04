Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading 7% Higher

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.00. 699,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,810,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 939.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

