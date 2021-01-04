Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading 7% Higher

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.00. 699,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,810,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Midatech Pharma by 939.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

