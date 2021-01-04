Mimecast Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,755 call options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

MIME traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $54.04. 868,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,630. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 457.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

