MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 93.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 93.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $82.90 million and approximately $241,638.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00279280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.27 or 0.01416018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001370 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

