Mining Core Coin Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $311,769.52 and approximately $198,465.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

