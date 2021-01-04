Minter Network Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $29,232.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,450,044,853 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,835,286 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.