MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Reaches $603,356.81

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $603,356.81 and approximately $2,887.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

