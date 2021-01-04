Mirror Protocol Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003821 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $22.80 million and $3.31 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,030,165 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

