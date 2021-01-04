Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $36,635.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for approximately $226.67 or 0.00694685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 12,330 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

