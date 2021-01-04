Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $18.17 or 0.00057143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $9,123.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 147,612 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.