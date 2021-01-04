Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,804.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00059317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $43,804.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 145,581 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

