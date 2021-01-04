Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $25.29 or 0.00079297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $2.69 million and $28,159.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 106,500 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

