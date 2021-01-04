Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,193.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for $720.98 or 0.02204436 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $45,193.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00313787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00515593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00269877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049839 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,326 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.