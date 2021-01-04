Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.47. 1,181,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 501,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research firms have commented on MITK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $705,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock worth $4,474,826. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

