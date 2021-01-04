Mobius (MOBI) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Mobius has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $63,910.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, GOPAX, BitMart and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Mobius was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Stellarport, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, OTCBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

