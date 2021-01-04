Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $111.73. 21,797,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,437,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $1,375,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,634,868 shares in the company, valued at $480,497,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,341 shares of company stock worth $57,015,000 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

