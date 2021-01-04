Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Up 6.6%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.02. 1,600,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 901,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

