Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Up 6.6%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,738,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,160,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

