Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.