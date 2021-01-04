Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.