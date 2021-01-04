Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

