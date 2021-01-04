Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Stock Price Up 7%

Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 388,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 78,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Monaker Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.