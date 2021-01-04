Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 44.8% Higher Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $45,924.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00430950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.