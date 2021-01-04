Morgan Stanley Acquires 103,360 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Cue Biopharma worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $7,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $378.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

