Morgan Stanley Boosts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $15.25

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after buying an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $8,454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $5,992,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

