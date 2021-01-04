Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of iStar worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iStar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in iStar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iStar by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.85 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAR. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

