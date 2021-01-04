Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Model N worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth $156,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock valued at $969,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

