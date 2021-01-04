Morgan Stanley Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.27% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

