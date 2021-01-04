Morgan Stanley Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of ACCO Brands worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 645,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $2,741,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $798.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

