Morgan Stanley Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Agenus worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 32.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,725,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 25.4% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Agenus by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.93. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

