Morgan Stanley Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Methanex worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

