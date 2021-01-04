Morgan Stanley Has $3.75 Million Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Fortress Biotech worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.17 on Monday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

