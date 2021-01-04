Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 3,124.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Waitr worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waitr by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Waitr by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

WTRH opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.