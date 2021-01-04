Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.87.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.