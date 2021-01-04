Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $68.53 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

