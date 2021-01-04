Morgan Stanley Sells 331,200 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Sogou worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sogou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sogou has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

