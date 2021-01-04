Morgan Stanley Sells 39,095 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

FDVV opened at $32.10 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

