Morgan Stanley Sells 462,706 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 462,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

