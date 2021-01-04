Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,537,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Affimed worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.82 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $443.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

