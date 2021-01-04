Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Moelis & Company worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 376.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,715 shares of company stock worth $1,750,742 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

MC opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

