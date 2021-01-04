Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.